    Shri Vasuprada Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.51 crore, up 3.99% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 04:45 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shri Vasuprada Plantations are:Net Sales at Rs 31.51 crore in December 2022 up 3.99% from Rs. 30.30 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.63 crore in December 2022 up 17000% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2022 down 73.32% from Rs. 4.01 crore in December 2021.
    Shri Vasuprada EPS has increased to Rs. 9.21 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2021.Shri Vasuprada shares closed at 76.45 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.39% returns over the last 6 months and -26.91% over the last 12 months.
    Shri Vasuprada Plantations
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations31.5134.0030.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations31.5134.0030.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.447.884.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.67-1.012.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.2217.4214.49
    Depreciation1.761.821.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.528.036.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.10-0.140.90
    Other Income1.400.441.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.690.302.28
    Interest2.022.142.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.71-1.84-0.24
    Exceptional Items10.02----
    P/L Before Tax7.31-1.84-0.24
    Tax-0.32-0.36-0.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.63-1.480.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.63-1.480.04
    Equity Share Capital8.288.284.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.21-1.790.11
    Diluted EPS9.21-1.790.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.21-1.790.11
    Diluted EPS9.21-1.790.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results #Shri Vasuprada #Shri Vasuprada Plantations
    first published: Feb 15, 2023 04:33 pm