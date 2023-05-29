Shri Vasuprada Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.44 crore, down 6.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.44 crore in March 2023 down 6.01% from Rs. 15.36 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.90 crore in March 2023 down 2.23% from Rs. 10.66 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.21 crore in March 2023 down 26.11% from Rs. 6.51 crore in March 2022.

Shri Vasuprada shares closed at 73.01 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.04% returns over the last 6 months and -13.60% over the last 12 months.