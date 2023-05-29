Shri Vasuprada Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.44 crore, down 6.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shri Vasuprada Plantations are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.44 crore in March 2023 down 6.01% from Rs. 15.36 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.90 crore in March 2023 down 2.23% from Rs. 10.66 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.21 crore in March 2023 down 26.11% from Rs. 6.51 crore in March 2022.
Shri Vasuprada shares closed at 73.01 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.04% returns over the last 6 months and -13.60% over the last 12 months.
|Shri Vasuprada Plantations
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.44
|35.88
|15.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.44
|35.88
|15.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.52
|2.45
|2.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.78
|8.18
|-2.62
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.37
|16.89
|15.19
|Depreciation
|1.90
|2.00
|2.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.10
|8.34
|6.68
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.67
|-1.98
|-8.11
|Other Income
|-0.44
|1.26
|-0.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.11
|-0.72
|-8.56
|Interest
|1.48
|2.27
|2.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.59
|-2.99
|-10.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|10.12
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.59
|7.14
|-10.90
|Tax
|-0.72
|-0.27
|-0.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.87
|7.40
|-10.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.87
|7.40
|-10.66
|Minority Interest
|-0.02
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-10.90
|7.40
|-10.66
|Equity Share Capital
|8.28
|8.28
|8.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.03
|8.94
|-19.14
|Diluted EPS
|-13.03
|8.94
|-19.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.03
|8.94
|-19.14
|Diluted EPS
|-13.03
|8.94
|-19.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited