    Shri Vasuprada Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.44 crore, down 6.01% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shri Vasuprada Plantations are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.44 crore in March 2023 down 6.01% from Rs. 15.36 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.90 crore in March 2023 down 2.23% from Rs. 10.66 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.21 crore in March 2023 down 26.11% from Rs. 6.51 crore in March 2022.

    Shri Vasuprada shares closed at 73.01 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.04% returns over the last 6 months and -13.60% over the last 12 months.

    Shri Vasuprada Plantations
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.4435.8815.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.4435.8815.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.522.452.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.788.18-2.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.3716.8915.19
    Depreciation1.902.002.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.108.346.68
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.67-1.98-8.11
    Other Income-0.441.26-0.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.11-0.72-8.56
    Interest1.482.272.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-11.59-2.99-10.90
    Exceptional Items--10.12--
    P/L Before Tax-11.597.14-10.90
    Tax-0.72-0.27-0.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.877.40-10.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.877.40-10.66
    Minority Interest-0.02----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-10.907.40-10.66
    Equity Share Capital8.288.288.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-13.038.94-19.14
    Diluted EPS-13.038.94-19.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-13.038.94-19.14
    Diluted EPS-13.038.94-19.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

