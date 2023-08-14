Shri Vasuprada Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.15 crore, up 2.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.15 crore in June 2023 up 2.86% from Rs. 24.45 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.44 crore in June 2023 up 3.32% from Rs. 6.67 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.71 crore in June 2023 down 31.56% from Rs. 2.82 crore in June 2022.

Shri Vasuprada shares closed at 72.44 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.17% returns over the last 6 months and -0.77% over the last 12 months.