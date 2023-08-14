English
    Shri Vasuprada Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.15 crore, up 2.86% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shri Vasuprada Plantations are:

    Net Sales at Rs 25.15 crore in June 2023 up 2.86% from Rs. 24.45 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.44 crore in June 2023 up 3.32% from Rs. 6.67 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.71 crore in June 2023 down 31.56% from Rs. 2.82 crore in June 2022.

    Shri Vasuprada shares closed at 72.44 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.17% returns over the last 6 months and -0.77% over the last 12 months.

    Shri Vasuprada Plantations
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations25.1514.4424.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations25.1514.4424.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.131.525.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.65-3.78-3.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.9917.3716.43
    Depreciation1.761.902.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.507.108.90
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.89-9.67-4.92
    Other Income2.43-0.440.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.47-10.11-4.83
    Interest1.471.482.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.94-11.59-6.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.94-11.59-6.93
    Tax-0.49-0.72-0.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.44-10.87-6.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.44-10.87-6.67
    Minority Interest0.00-0.02--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-6.44-10.90-6.67
    Equity Share Capital8.288.288.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.78-13.03-8.05
    Diluted EPS-7.78-13.03-8.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.78-13.03-8.05
    Diluted EPS-7.78-13.03-8.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 03:44 pm

