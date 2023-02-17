Shri Vasuprada Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.88 crore, up 7.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.88 crore in December 2022 up 7.98% from Rs. 33.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.40 crore in December 2022 up 1604.27% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2022 down 68.08% from Rs. 4.01 crore in December 2021.