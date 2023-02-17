 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shri Vasuprada Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.88 crore, up 7.98% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shri Vasuprada Plantations are:

Net Sales at Rs 35.88 crore in December 2022 up 7.98% from Rs. 33.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.40 crore in December 2022 up 1604.27% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2022 down 68.08% from Rs. 4.01 crore in December 2021.

Shri Vasuprada Plantations
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 35.88 39.27 33.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 35.88 39.27 33.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.45 8.03 4.56
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.18 -0.75 3.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.89 19.77 15.94
Depreciation 2.00 2.06 1.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.34 9.06 6.74
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.98 1.11 0.79
Other Income 1.26 0.34 1.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.72 1.45 2.04
Interest 2.27 2.41 2.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.99 -0.96 -0.73
Exceptional Items 10.12 -- --
P/L Before Tax 7.14 -0.96 -0.73
Tax -0.27 -0.32 -0.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.40 -0.64 -0.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.40 -0.64 -0.49
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.40 -0.64 -0.49
Equity Share Capital 8.28 8.28 4.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.94 -0.77 -1.19
Diluted EPS 8.94 -0.77 -1.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.94 -0.77 -1.19
Diluted EPS 8.94 -0.77 -1.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
