    Shri Vasuprada Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.88 crore, up 7.98% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shri Vasuprada Plantations are:

    Net Sales at Rs 35.88 crore in December 2022 up 7.98% from Rs. 33.23 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.40 crore in December 2022 up 1604.27% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2022 down 68.08% from Rs. 4.01 crore in December 2021.

    Shri Vasuprada EPS has increased to Rs. 8.94 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.19 in December 2021.

    Shri Vasuprada shares closed at 75.75 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.46% returns over the last 6 months and -27.37% over the last 12 months.

    Shri Vasuprada Plantations
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations35.8839.2733.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations35.8839.2733.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.458.034.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.18-0.753.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.8919.7715.94
    Depreciation2.002.061.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.349.066.74
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.981.110.79
    Other Income1.260.341.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.721.452.04
    Interest2.272.412.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.99-0.96-0.73
    Exceptional Items10.12----
    P/L Before Tax7.14-0.96-0.73
    Tax-0.27-0.32-0.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.40-0.64-0.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.40-0.64-0.49
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.40-0.64-0.49
    Equity Share Capital8.288.284.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.94-0.77-1.19
    Diluted EPS8.94-0.77-1.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.94-0.77-1.19
    Diluted EPS8.94-0.77-1.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:22 am