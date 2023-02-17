Shri Vasuprada Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.88 crore, up 7.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.88 crore in December 2022 up 7.98% from Rs. 33.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.40 crore in December 2022 up 1604.27% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2022 down 68.08% from Rs. 4.01 crore in December 2021.

Shri Vasuprada EPS has increased to Rs. 8.94 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.19 in December 2021.

Shri Vasuprada shares closed at 75.75 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.46% returns over the last 6 months and -27.37% over the last 12 months.