Shri Rama Multi Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 37.14 crore, up 3.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.14 crore in September 2021 up 3.74% from Rs. 35.80 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.03 crore in September 2021 down 351.5% from Rs. 1.20 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.26 crore in September 2021 down 136.1% from Rs. 3.49 crore in September 2020.

Shri Rama Multi shares closed at 13.30 on October 29, 2021 (NSE)