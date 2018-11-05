Shri Rama Multi Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 27.70 crore, down 3.47% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Rama Multi Tech are:
Net Sales at Rs 27.70 crore in September 2018 down 3.47% from Rs. 28.70 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.82 crore in September 2018 down 41.19% from Rs. 1.29 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.21 crore in September 2018 down 61.59% from Rs. 3.15 crore in September 2017.
Shri Rama Multi shares closed at 6.35 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -52.61% returns over the last 6 months and -55.12% over the last 12 months.
|
|Shree Rama Multi Tech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|27.26
|24.69
|28.13
|Other Operating Income
|0.45
|0.29
|0.57
|Total Income From Operations
|27.70
|24.98
|28.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|17.66
|14.45
|16.43
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.61
|-0.09
|-1.91
|Power & Fuel
|2.54
|2.50
|2.76
|Employees Cost
|3.38
|3.07
|3.52
|Depreciation
|2.36
|2.15
|2.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.54
|4.24
|4.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.17
|-1.34
|0.91
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.07
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.15
|-1.26
|1.09
|Interest
|0.91
|0.92
|1.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.05
|-2.18
|-0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.05
|-2.18
|-0.01
|Tax
|-0.23
|-2.28
|1.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.82
|0.10
|-1.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.82
|0.10
|-1.29
|Equity Share Capital
|31.76
|31.76
|31.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|0.02
|-0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|0.02
|-0.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|0.02
|-0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|0.02
|-0.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited