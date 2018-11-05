Shri Rama Multi Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 27.70 crore, down 3.47% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 27.70 crore in September 2018 down 3.47% from Rs. 28.70 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.82 crore in September 2018 down 41.19% from Rs. 1.29 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.21 crore in September 2018 down 61.59% from Rs. 3.15 crore in September 2017.

Shri Rama Multi shares closed at 6.35 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -52.61% returns over the last 6 months and -55.12% over the last 12 months.