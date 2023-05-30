Shri Rama Multi Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 47.05 crore, up 25.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.05 crore in March 2023 up 25.42% from Rs. 37.51 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.78 crore in March 2023 up 373.54% from Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.63 crore in March 2023 up 1097.87% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022.

Shri Rama Multi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.60 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.22 in March 2022.

Shri Rama Multi shares closed at 11.85 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.66% returns over the last 6 months and -4.05% over the last 12 months.