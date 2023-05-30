Shri Rama Multi Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 47.05 crore, up 25.42% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Rama Multi Tech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 47.05 crore in March 2023 up 25.42% from Rs. 37.51 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.78 crore in March 2023 up 373.54% from Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.63 crore in March 2023 up 1097.87% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022.

    Shri Rama Multi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.60 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.22 in March 2022.

    Shri Rama Multi shares closed at 11.85 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.66% returns over the last 6 months and -4.05% over the last 12 months.

    Shree Rama Multi Tech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations47.0548.9737.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations47.0548.9737.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials29.0030.4629.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.050.92-3.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.204.213.86
    Depreciation1.511.551.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.279.537.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.022.30-1.08
    Other Income0.100.02-0.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.122.32-1.14
    Interest0.340.420.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.781.90-1.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.781.90-1.38
    Tax--2.05--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.78-0.15-1.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.78-0.15-1.38
    Equity Share Capital31.7631.7631.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.60-0.02-0.22
    Diluted EPS0.60-0.02-0.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.60-0.02-0.22
    Diluted EPS0.60-0.02-0.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 10:11 am