Shri Rama Multi Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.51 crore, down 0.69% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Rama Multi Tech are:

Net Sales at Rs 37.51 crore in March 2022 down 0.69% from Rs. 37.77 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2022 down 852.15% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022 down 79.02% from Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2021.

Shri Rama Multi shares closed at 13.65 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.88% returns over the last 6 months and -6.83% over the last 12 months.

Shree Rama Multi Tech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 37.51 40.34 37.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 37.51 40.34 37.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 29.13 30.81 21.33
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.99 -4.21 1.76
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.86 4.05 4.09
Depreciation 1.61 1.70 1.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.98 8.71 8.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.08 -0.73 0.24
Other Income -0.06 0.36 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.14 -0.37 0.31
Interest 0.24 0.20 0.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.38 -0.57 0.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.38 -0.57 0.18
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.38 -0.57 0.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.38 -0.57 0.18
Equity Share Capital 31.76 31.76 31.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.22 -0.09 0.03
Diluted EPS -0.22 -0.09 0.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.22 -0.09 0.03
Diluted EPS -0.22 -0.09 0.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

