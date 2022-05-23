Shri Rama Multi Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.51 crore, down 0.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.51 crore in March 2022 down 0.69% from Rs. 37.77 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2022 down 852.15% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022 down 79.02% from Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2021.

Shri Rama Multi shares closed at 13.65 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.88% returns over the last 6 months and -6.83% over the last 12 months.