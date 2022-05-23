Shri Rama Multi Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.51 crore, down 0.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Rama Multi Tech are:
Net Sales at Rs 37.51 crore in March 2022 down 0.69% from Rs. 37.77 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2022 down 852.15% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022 down 79.02% from Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2021.
Shri Rama Multi shares closed at 13.65 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.88% returns over the last 6 months and -6.83% over the last 12 months.
|Shree Rama Multi Tech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|37.51
|40.34
|37.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|37.51
|40.34
|37.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|29.13
|30.81
|21.33
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.99
|-4.21
|1.76
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.86
|4.05
|4.09
|Depreciation
|1.61
|1.70
|1.93
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.98
|8.71
|8.42
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.08
|-0.73
|0.24
|Other Income
|-0.06
|0.36
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.14
|-0.37
|0.31
|Interest
|0.24
|0.20
|0.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.38
|-0.57
|0.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.38
|-0.57
|0.18
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.38
|-0.57
|0.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.38
|-0.57
|0.18
|Equity Share Capital
|31.76
|31.76
|31.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|-0.09
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|-0.09
|0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|-0.09
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|-0.09
|0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
