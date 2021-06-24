Shri Rama Multi Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 37.77 crore, up 25.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.77 crore in March 2021 up 25.17% from Rs. 30.18 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021 down 97.99% from Rs. 9.12 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2021 down 44.83% from Rs. 4.06 crore in March 2020.

Shri Rama Multi EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.44 in March 2020.

Shri Rama Multi shares closed at 15.50 on June 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 72.22% returns over the last 6 months and 195.24% over the last 12 months.