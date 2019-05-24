Shri Rama Multi Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 33.10 crore, up 2.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.10 crore in March 2019 up 2.72% from Rs. 32.23 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2019 up 62.06% from Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.07 crore in March 2019 up 139.41% from Rs. 1.70 crore in March 2018.

Shri Rama Multi shares closed at 5.20 on May 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -25.71% returns over the last 6 months and -56.67% over the last 12 months.