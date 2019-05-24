Shri Rama Multi Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 33.10 crore, up 2.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Rama Multi Tech are:
Net Sales at Rs 33.10 crore in March 2019 up 2.72% from Rs. 32.23 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2019 up 62.06% from Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.07 crore in March 2019 up 139.41% from Rs. 1.70 crore in March 2018.
Shri Rama Multi shares closed at 5.20 on May 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -25.71% returns over the last 6 months and -56.67% over the last 12 months.
|
|Shree Rama Multi Tech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|32.66
|31.43
|32.17
|Other Operating Income
|0.44
|0.10
|0.05
|Total Income From Operations
|33.10
|31.53
|32.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|17.87
|17.51
|18.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.56
|0.91
|0.82
|Power & Fuel
|2.55
|2.53
|2.41
|Employees Cost
|3.59
|3.35
|3.10
|Depreciation
|2.25
|2.26
|2.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.81
|4.99
|5.97
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.59
|-0.02
|-1.13
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.01
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.82
|-0.02
|-1.04
|Interest
|1.09
|0.92
|1.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.73
|-0.93
|-2.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.73
|-0.93
|-2.07
|Tax
|1.38
|-0.29
|-0.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.66
|-0.65
|-1.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.66
|-0.65
|-1.73
|Equity Share Capital
|31.76
|31.76
|31.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.10
|-0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.10
|-0.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.10
|-0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.10
|-0.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited