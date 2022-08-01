Shri Rama Multi Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.22 crore, up 36.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.22 crore in June 2022 up 36.49% from Rs. 35.33 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2022 up 2299.62% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.06 crore in June 2022 up 65.41% from Rs. 1.85 crore in June 2021.

Shri Rama Multi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.

Shri Rama Multi shares closed at 13.35 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.51% returns over the last 6 months and -11.59% over the last 12 months.