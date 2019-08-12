Shri Rama Multi Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 36.07 crore, up 44.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.07 crore in June 2019 up 44.39% from Rs. 24.98 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.71 crore in June 2019 up 1615.92% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.87 crore in June 2019 up 447.19% from Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2018.

Shri Rama Multi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2018.

Shri Rama Multi shares closed at 4.45 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -24.58% returns over the last 6 months and -48.55% over the last 12 months.