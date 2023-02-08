Shri Rama Multi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.97 crore, up 21.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Rama Multi Tech are:
Net Sales at Rs 48.97 crore in December 2022 up 21.4% from Rs. 40.34 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 73.29% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.87 crore in December 2022 up 190.98% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2021.
Shri Rama Multi shares closed at 11.25 on February 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.60% returns over the last 6 months and -28.80% over the last 12 months.
|
|Shree Rama Multi Tech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|48.97
|52.03
|40.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|48.97
|52.03
|40.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|30.46
|34.19
|30.81
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.92
|1.15
|-4.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.21
|4.37
|4.05
|Depreciation
|1.55
|1.54
|1.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.53
|10.26
|8.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.30
|0.53
|-0.73
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.00
|0.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.32
|0.54
|-0.37
|Interest
|0.42
|0.40
|0.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.90
|0.14
|-0.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.90
|0.14
|-0.57
|Tax
|2.05
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.15
|0.14
|-0.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.15
|0.14
|-0.57
|Equity Share Capital
|31.76
|31.76
|31.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.02
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.02
|-0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.02
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.02
|-0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited