Shri Rama Multi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.97 crore, up 21.4% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 05:25 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Rama Multi Tech are:

Net Sales at Rs 48.97 crore in December 2022 up 21.4% from Rs. 40.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 73.29% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.87 crore in December 2022 up 190.98% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2021.

Shree Rama Multi Tech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 48.97 52.03 40.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 48.97 52.03 40.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 30.46 34.19 30.81
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.92 1.15 -4.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.21 4.37 4.05
Depreciation 1.55 1.54 1.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.53 10.26 8.71
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.30 0.53 -0.73
Other Income 0.02 0.00 0.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.32 0.54 -0.37
Interest 0.42 0.40 0.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.90 0.14 -0.57
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.90 0.14 -0.57
Tax 2.05 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.15 0.14 -0.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.15 0.14 -0.57
Equity Share Capital 31.76 31.76 31.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 0.02 -0.09
Diluted EPS -0.02 0.02 -0.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 0.02 -0.09
Diluted EPS -0.02 0.02 -0.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited