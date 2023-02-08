English
    Shri Rama Multi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.97 crore, up 21.4% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 05:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Rama Multi Tech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 48.97 crore in December 2022 up 21.4% from Rs. 40.34 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 73.29% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.87 crore in December 2022 up 190.98% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2021.

    Shree Rama Multi Tech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations48.9752.0340.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations48.9752.0340.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials30.4634.1930.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.921.15-4.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.214.374.05
    Depreciation1.551.541.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.5310.268.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.300.53-0.73
    Other Income0.020.000.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.320.54-0.37
    Interest0.420.400.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.900.14-0.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.900.14-0.57
    Tax2.05----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.150.14-0.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.150.14-0.57
    Equity Share Capital31.7631.7631.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.02-0.09
    Diluted EPS-0.020.02-0.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.02-0.09
    Diluted EPS-0.020.02-0.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
