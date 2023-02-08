Shri Rama Multi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.97 crore, up 21.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.97 crore in December 2022 up 21.4% from Rs. 40.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 73.29% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.87 crore in December 2022 up 190.98% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2021.

Shri Rama Multi shares closed at 11.25 on February 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.60% returns over the last 6 months and -28.80% over the last 12 months.