Shri Rama Multi Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 35.64 crore, up 21.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.64 crore in December 2020 up 21.42% from Rs. 29.36 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2020 up 151.53% from Rs. 3.93 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.05 crore in December 2020 up 21.99% from Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2019.

Shri Rama Multi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.62 in December 2019.

Shri Rama Multi shares closed at 8.34 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)