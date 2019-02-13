Shri Rama Multi Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 31.53 crore, up 1.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Rama Multi Tech are:
Net Sales at Rs 31.53 crore in December 2018 up 1.03% from Rs. 31.21 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2018 down 268.85% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2018 down 40.9% from Rs. 3.79 crore in December 2017.
Shri Rama Multi shares closed at 5.65 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -32.74% returns over the last 6 months and -59.35% over the last 12 months.
|
|Shree Rama Multi Tech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|31.43
|27.26
|31.04
|Other Operating Income
|0.10
|0.45
|0.17
|Total Income From Operations
|31.53
|27.70
|31.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|17.51
|17.66
|16.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.91
|-1.61
|-0.47
|Power & Fuel
|2.53
|2.54
|2.56
|Employees Cost
|3.35
|3.38
|3.36
|Depreciation
|2.26
|2.36
|2.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.99
|4.54
|5.22
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|-1.17
|0.79
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.02
|0.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|-1.15
|1.00
|Interest
|0.92
|0.91
|1.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.93
|-2.05
|-0.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.93
|-2.05
|-0.02
|Tax
|-0.29
|-0.23
|-0.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.65
|-1.82
|0.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.65
|-1.82
|0.38
|Equity Share Capital
|31.76
|31.76
|31.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.29
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.29
|0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.29
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.29
|0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited