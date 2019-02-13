Shri Rama Multi Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 31.53 crore, up 1.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.53 crore in December 2018 up 1.03% from Rs. 31.21 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2018 down 268.85% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2018 down 40.9% from Rs. 3.79 crore in December 2017.

Shri Rama Multi shares closed at 5.65 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -32.74% returns over the last 6 months and -59.35% over the last 12 months.