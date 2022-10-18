Shri Niwas Lea Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 4.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in September 2022 down 4.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 190.58% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 down 16.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

Shri Niwas Lea EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in September 2021.

Shri Niwas Lea shares closed at 13.38 on September 16, 2022 (BSE)