    Shri Niwas Lea Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 28.93% Y-o-Y

    June 02, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shri Niwas Leasing And Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2023 up 28.93% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2023 up 93.22% from Rs. 1.93 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

    Shri Niwas Lea shares closed at 14.63 on April 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.91% returns over the last 12 months.

    Shri Niwas Leasing And Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.090.130.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.090.130.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.020.04--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.010.00--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.010.01
    Depreciation0.00--0.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.010.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.030.060.03
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.030.060.03
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.030.060.03
    Exceptional Items-0.14---1.93
    P/L Before Tax-0.110.06-1.90
    Tax0.02--0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.130.06-1.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.130.06-1.93
    Equity Share Capital4.004.004.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.330.16-4.83
    Diluted EPS-0.330.16-4.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.330.16-4.83
    Diluted EPS-0.330.16-4.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

