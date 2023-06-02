Shri Niwas Lea Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 28.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2023 up 28.93% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2023 up 93.22% from Rs. 1.93 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

Shri Niwas Lea shares closed at 14.63 on April 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.91% returns over the last 12 months.