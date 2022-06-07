Shri Niwas Lea Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 32.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in March 2022 up 32.48% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.93 crore in March 2022 down 906.3% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 up 175% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

Shri Niwas Lea shares closed at 12.07 on June 06, 2022 (BSE)