Shri Niwas Lea Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 32.48% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shri Niwas Leasing And Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in March 2022 up 32.48% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.93 crore in March 2022 down 906.3% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 up 175% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.
Shri Niwas Lea shares closed at 12.07 on June 06, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Shri Niwas Leasing And Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.07
|0.07
|0.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.07
|0.07
|0.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Depreciation
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.03
|0.01
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.03
|0.05
|-0.04
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.03
|0.05
|-0.04
|Interest
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.03
|0.05
|-0.04
|Exceptional Items
|-1.93
|--
|-0.11
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.90
|0.05
|-0.15
|Tax
|0.04
|--
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.93
|0.05
|-0.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.93
|0.05
|-0.19
|Equity Share Capital
|4.00
|4.00
|4.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.83
|0.13
|-0.48
|Diluted EPS
|-4.83
|0.13
|-0.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.83
|0.13
|-0.48
|Diluted EPS
|-4.83
|0.13
|-0.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited