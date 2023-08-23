Shri Niwas Lea Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 3.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in June 2023 down 3.16% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2023 down 2058.38% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2023 down 1900% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

Shri Niwas Lea shares closed at 16.88 on August 16, 2023 (BSE)