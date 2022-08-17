Shri Niwas Lea Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 3.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 3.87% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 up 12.8% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Shri Niwas Lea EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in June 2021.

Shri Niwas Lea shares closed at 12.15 on August 08, 2022 (BSE)