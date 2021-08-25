Shri Niwas Lea Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 6.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in June 2021 down 6.7% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 down 77.87% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 down 71.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020.

Shri Niwas Lea EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.19 in June 2020.

Shri Niwas Lea shares closed at 7.75 on August 05, 2021 (BSE)