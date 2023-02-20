Shri Niwas Lea Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 76.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in December 2022 up 76.75% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 23.87% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 20% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.