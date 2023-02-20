Shri Niwas Lea Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 76.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in December 2022 up 76.75% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 23.87% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 20% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Shri Niwas Lea EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2021.

Shri Niwas Lea shares closed at 15.47 on January 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.81% returns over the last 6 months and 38.13% over the last 12 months.