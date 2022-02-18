Shri Niwas Lea Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 5.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in December 2021 down 5.95% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021 up 148.53% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021 up 150% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

Shri Niwas Lea EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2020.

Shri Niwas Lea shares closed at 11.67 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)