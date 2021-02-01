Shri Niwas Lea Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 13.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in December 2020 down 13.82% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 69.23% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 71.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

Shri Niwas Lea EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.17 in December 2019.

Shri Niwas Lea shares closed at 7.90 on December 28, 2020 (BSE)