Shri Niwas Lea Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 130.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2019 up 130.59% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019 up 281.03% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019 up 250% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2018.

Shri Niwas Lea EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2018.

Shri Niwas Lea shares closed at 40.00 on October 04, 2019 (BSE)