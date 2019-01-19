Shri Niwas Lea Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 60.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2018 down 60.9% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2018 down 57.46% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2018 down 50% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.

Shri Niwas Lea EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2017.

Shri Niwas Lea shares closed at 40.00 on July 06, 2018 (BSE)