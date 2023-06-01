Shri Krishna Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.90 crore, up 48.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.90 crore in March 2023 up 48.19% from Rs. 12.08 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.82 crore in March 2023 up 120.42% from Rs. 2.19 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.40 crore in March 2023 up 101.63% from Rs. 3.67 crore in March 2022.

Shri Krishna EPS has increased to Rs. 1.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.78 in March 2022.

Shri Krishna shares closed at 23.70 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.72% returns over the last 6 months and 3.27% over the last 12 months.