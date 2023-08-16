Shri Krishna Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.52 crore, up 121.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.52 crore in June 2023 up 121.56% from Rs. 2.94 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.39 crore in June 2023 up 800.32% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.68 crore in June 2023 up 211.63% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2022.

Shri Krishna EPS has increased to Rs. 0.50 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2022.

Shri Krishna shares closed at 32.50 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 62.09% returns over the last 6 months and 46.40% over the last 12 months.