Shri Krishna Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.74 crore, up 111.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.74 crore in December 2022 up 111.05% from Rs. 3.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2022 up 179.19% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2022 up 76.7% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2021.