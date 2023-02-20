Shri Krishna Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.74 crore, up 111.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.74 crore in December 2022 up 111.05% from Rs. 3.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2022 up 179.19% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2022 up 76.7% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2021.

Shri Krishna EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2021.

Shri Krishna shares closed at 20.20 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.01% returns over the last 6 months and -27.73% over the last 12 months.