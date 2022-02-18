Shri Krishna Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.19 crore, down 43.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.19 crore in December 2021 down 43.45% from Rs. 5.64 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021 down 82.52% from Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2021 down 57.61% from Rs. 2.43 crore in December 2020.

Shri Krishna EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.53 in December 2020.

Shri Krishna shares closed at 27.95 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)