    Shri Krishna Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.90 crore, up 48.19% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shri Krishna Devcon are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.90 crore in March 2023 up 48.19% from Rs. 12.08 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.82 crore in March 2023 up 120.42% from Rs. 2.19 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.40 crore in March 2023 up 101.63% from Rs. 3.67 crore in March 2022.

    Shri Krishna EPS has increased to Rs. 1.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.78 in March 2022.

    Shri Krishna shares closed at 23.70 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.72% returns over the last 6 months and 3.27% over the last 12 months.

    Shri Krishna Devcon
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.906.7412.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.906.7412.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.892.652.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.260.290.27
    Depreciation0.050.050.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.392.206.32
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.101.542.99
    Other Income0.250.230.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.351.773.58
    Interest0.760.800.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.590.982.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.590.982.80
    Tax1.770.250.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.820.732.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.820.732.19
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.820.732.19
    Equity Share Capital28.0028.0028.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.720.260.78
    Diluted EPS1.720.260.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.720.260.78
    Diluted EPS1.720.260.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 11:44 am