Shri Krishna Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.08 crore, up 130.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.08 crore in March 2022 up 130.47% from Rs. 5.24 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.19 crore in March 2022 up 724.99% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.67 crore in March 2022 up 195.97% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2021.

Shri Krishna EPS has increased to Rs. 0.78 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2021.

Shri Krishna shares closed at 23.45 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 64.22% returns over the last 6 months and 72.43% over the last 12 months.