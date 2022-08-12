Shri Krishna Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.94 crore, up 450.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.94 crore in June 2022 up 450.4% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 up 130.96% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

Shri Krishna EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2021.

Shri Krishna shares closed at 23.30 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.60% returns over the last 6 months and 55.33% over the last 12 months.