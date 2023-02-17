 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shri Krishna Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.74 crore, up 111.05% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shri Krishna Devcon are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.74 crore in December 2022 up 111.05% from Rs. 3.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2022 up 179.19% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2022 up 76.7% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2021.

Shri Krishna Devcon
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6.74 3.71 3.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6.74 3.71 3.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.65 -2.48 -3.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.29 0.27 0.27
Depreciation 0.05 0.05 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.20 6.49 6.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.54 -0.62 0.78
Other Income 0.23 0.25 0.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.77 -0.38 1.01
Interest 0.80 0.78 0.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.98 -1.16 0.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.98 -1.16 0.37
Tax 0.25 -0.28 0.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.73 -0.88 0.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.73 -0.88 0.26
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.73 -0.88 0.26
Equity Share Capital 28.00 28.00 28.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.26 -0.31 0.09
Diluted EPS 0.26 -0.31 0.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.26 -0.31 0.09
Diluted EPS 0.26 -0.31 0.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited