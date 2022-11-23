Shri Kalyan Hol Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore, down 25.2% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shri Kalyan Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore in September 2022 down 25.2% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2022 up 59.47% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2022 down 24.39% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2021.
Shri Kalyan Hol EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.
|Shri Kalyan Holdings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.38
|0.34
|0.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.38
|0.34
|0.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.05
|0.06
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.02
|0.06
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.28
|0.21
|0.37
|Other Income
|--
|0.02
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.28
|0.22
|0.37
|Interest
|0.14
|0.19
|0.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.15
|0.04
|0.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.15
|0.04
|0.09
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.15
|0.04
|0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.15
|0.04
|0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|9.97
|9.97
|9.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.15
|0.04
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|0.15
|0.04
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.15
|0.04
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|0.15
|0.04
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited