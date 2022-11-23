Shri Kalyan Hol Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore, down 25.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore in September 2022 down 25.2% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2022 up 59.47% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2022 down 24.39% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2021.

Shri Kalyan Hol EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.