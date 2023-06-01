Shri Kalyan Hol Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.49 crore, up 11.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.49 crore in March 2023 up 11.18% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 1960% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2023 up 14.71% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022.

Shri Kalyan Hol shares closed at 3.13 on June 21, 2021 (BSE)