Shri Kalyan Hol Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.49 crore, up 11.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shri Kalyan Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.49 crore in March 2023 up 11.18% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 1960% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2023 up 14.71% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022.
Shri Kalyan Hol shares closed at 3.13 on June 21, 2021 (BSE)
|Shri Kalyan Holdings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.49
|0.35
|0.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.49
|0.35
|0.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.05
|0.02
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.36
|0.26
|0.31
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.36
|0.26
|0.31
|Interest
|0.13
|0.11
|0.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.23
|0.15
|0.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.23
|0.15
|0.12
|Tax
|0.27
|--
|0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.04
|0.15
|0.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.04
|0.15
|0.00
|Equity Share Capital
|9.97
|9.97
|9.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.15
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|0.15
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.15
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|0.15
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited