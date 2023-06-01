English
    Shri Kalyan Hol Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.49 crore, up 11.18% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shri Kalyan Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.49 crore in March 2023 up 11.18% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 1960% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2023 up 14.71% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022.

    Shri Kalyan Hol shares closed at 3.13 on June 21, 2021 (BSE)

    Shri Kalyan Holdings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.490.350.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.490.350.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.050.05
    Depreciation0.030.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.000.000.00
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.050.020.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.360.260.31
    Other Income--0.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.360.260.31
    Interest0.130.110.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.230.150.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.230.150.12
    Tax0.27--0.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.040.150.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.040.150.00
    Equity Share Capital9.979.979.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.040.150.00
    Diluted EPS-0.040.15--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.040.150.00
    Diluted EPS-0.040.15--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 11:00 am