Shri Kalyan Hol Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore, down 12.85% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shri Kalyan Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore in March 2022 down 12.85% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 up 97.4% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022 down 8.11% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2021.
Shri Kalyan Hol shares closed at 3.13 on June 21, 2021 (BSE)
|Shri Kalyan Holdings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.44
|0.49
|0.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.44
|0.49
|0.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.06
|0.06
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.04
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.00
|-0.06
|0.00
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.03
|0.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.31
|0.43
|0.33
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.03
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.31
|0.46
|0.33
|Interest
|0.19
|0.25
|0.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.12
|0.22
|-0.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.12
|0.22
|-0.09
|Tax
|0.12
|0.00
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|0.21
|-0.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.00
|0.21
|-0.08
|Equity Share Capital
|9.97
|9.97
|9.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.02
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.02
|-0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.02
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.02
|-0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited