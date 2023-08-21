Shri Kalyan Hol Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 28.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in June 2023 down 28.25% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 20.05% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2023 down 32% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022.

Shri Kalyan Hol EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2022.

Shri Kalyan Hol shares closed at 3.13 on June 21, 2021 (BSE)