Shri Kalyan Hol Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, down 30.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in June 2022 down 30.1% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 4.77% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022 down 34.21% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2021.

Shri Kalyan Hol EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2021.

Shri Kalyan Hol shares closed at 3.13 on June 21, 2021 (BSE)