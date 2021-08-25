Shri Kalyan Hol Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, down 8.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in June 2021 down 8.05% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021 down 16.03% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2021 down 22.45% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2020.

Shri Kalyan Hol EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2020.

Shri Kalyan Hol shares closed at 3.13 on June 21, 2021 (BSE)