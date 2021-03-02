Shri Kalyan Hol Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore, down 7.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore in December 2020 down 7.5% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 165.38% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2019.

Shri Kalyan Hol shares closed at 3.07 on July 08, 2020 (BSE)