Shri Jagdamba Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 84.80 crore, up 21.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.80 crore in September 2021 up 21.05% from Rs. 70.06 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.48 crore in September 2021 up 69.47% from Rs. 8.54 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.91 crore in September 2021 up 61.97% from Rs. 12.91 crore in September 2020.

Shri Jagdamba EPS has increased to Rs. 16.53 in September 2021 from Rs. 9.76 in September 2020.

Shri Jagdamba shares closed at 1,104.20 on November 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 85.36% returns over the last 6 months and 271.03% over the last 12 months.