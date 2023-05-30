English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shri Jagdamba Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 66.05 crore, down 23.9% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shri Jagdamba Polymers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 66.05 crore in March 2023 down 23.9% from Rs. 86.79 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.93 crore in March 2023 down 23.8% from Rs. 7.78 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.64 crore in March 2023 down 5.6% from Rs. 13.39 crore in March 2022.

    Shri Jagdamba EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.98 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.91 in March 2022.

    Shri Jagdamba shares closed at 596.95 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.60% returns over the last 6 months and -24.41% over the last 12 months.

    Shri Jagdamba Polymers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations66.0564.9586.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations66.0564.9586.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials37.5433.4949.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.196.984.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.122.51-0.94
    Power & Fuel--2.273.33
    Employees Cost6.436.697.34
    Depreciation2.002.071.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.796.629.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.214.3311.35
    Other Income0.431.370.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.645.7011.56
    Interest1.460.681.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.185.0210.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.185.0210.39
    Tax3.250.952.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.934.067.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.934.067.78
    Equity Share Capital0.880.880.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.984.648.91
    Diluted EPS6.984.648.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.984.648.91
    Diluted EPS6.984.648.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Results #Shri Jagdamba #Shri Jagdamba Polymers
    first published: May 30, 2023 11:11 am