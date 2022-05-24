 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shri Jagdamba Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 86.79 crore, up 32.69% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 11:33 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shri Jagdamba Polymers are:

Net Sales at Rs 86.79 crore in March 2022 up 32.69% from Rs. 65.41 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.78 crore in March 2022 down 43.91% from Rs. 13.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.39 crore in March 2022 down 33.08% from Rs. 20.01 crore in March 2021.

Shri Jagdamba EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.91 in March 2022 from Rs. 15.71 in March 2021.

Shri Jagdamba shares closed at 878.15 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.50% returns over the last 6 months and 38.63% over the last 12 months.

Shri Jagdamba Polymers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 86.79 101.33 65.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 86.79 101.33 65.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 49.91 49.24 33.45
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.04 11.20 3.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.94 -0.18 -4.06
Power & Fuel 3.33 -- 2.75
Employees Cost 7.34 7.63 5.82
Depreciation 1.83 2.05 1.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.92 14.57 8.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.35 16.82 14.86
Other Income 0.21 1.40 3.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.56 18.22 18.75
Interest 1.18 1.18 0.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.39 17.04 18.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.39 17.04 18.05
Tax 2.61 4.77 4.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.78 12.27 13.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.78 12.27 13.87
Equity Share Capital 0.88 0.88 0.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.91 14.01 15.71
Diluted EPS 8.91 14.01 15.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.91 14.01 15.71
Diluted EPS 8.91 14.01 15.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 24, 2022 11:28 am
