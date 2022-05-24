Shri Jagdamba Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 86.79 crore, up 32.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.79 crore in March 2022 up 32.69% from Rs. 65.41 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.78 crore in March 2022 down 43.91% from Rs. 13.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.39 crore in March 2022 down 33.08% from Rs. 20.01 crore in March 2021.

Shri Jagdamba EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.91 in March 2022 from Rs. 15.71 in March 2021.

Shri Jagdamba shares closed at 878.15 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.50% returns over the last 6 months and 38.63% over the last 12 months.