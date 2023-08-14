English
    Shri Jagdamba Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 95.60 crore, down 5.97% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shri Jagdamba Polymers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 95.60 crore in June 2023 down 5.97% from Rs. 101.67 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.19 crore in June 2023 down 37.13% from Rs. 13.02 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.39 crore in June 2023 down 26.84% from Rs. 19.67 crore in June 2022.

    Shri Jagdamba EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.35 in June 2023 from Rs. 14.87 in June 2022.

    Shri Jagdamba shares closed at 661.25 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.25% returns over the last 6 months and -16.26% over the last 12 months.

    Shri Jagdamba Polymers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations95.6066.05101.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations95.6066.05101.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials50.7337.5463.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.831.198.77
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.47-0.12-12.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.036.437.43
    Depreciation1.982.002.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.068.7916.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.5010.2116.50
    Other Income0.910.431.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.4110.6417.66
    Interest1.381.460.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.039.1816.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.039.1816.97
    Tax2.853.253.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.195.9313.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.195.9313.02
    Equity Share Capital0.880.880.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.356.9814.87
    Diluted EPS9.356.9814.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.356.9814.87
    Diluted EPS9.356.9814.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Results #Shri Jagdamba #Shri Jagdamba Polymers
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:00 pm

