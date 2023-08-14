Shri Jagdamba Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 95.60 crore, down 5.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.60 crore in June 2023 down 5.97% from Rs. 101.67 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.19 crore in June 2023 down 37.13% from Rs. 13.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.39 crore in June 2023 down 26.84% from Rs. 19.67 crore in June 2022.

Shri Jagdamba EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.35 in June 2023 from Rs. 14.87 in June 2022.

Shri Jagdamba shares closed at 661.25 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.25% returns over the last 6 months and -16.26% over the last 12 months.